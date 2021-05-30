Isotopes Blanked Again by Skeeters

May 30, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Skeeters 2 (15-6), Isotopes 0 (7-15) - Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Tex.

AT THE DISH: The Isotopes were shut out for the fourth time this season ... Wynton Bernard had the only hit for Albuquerque.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Dereck Rodriguez took the loss, allowing six runs over 2.1 innings ... Wynkoop, Holder and Tinoco combined only allowed one run out of the bullpen.

Fourth shutout for Albuquerque ...

ON DECK: The Isotopes and Skeeters are back in action on Memorial Day at 1:05 p.m. Brandon Gold takes the hill for Albuquerque

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.