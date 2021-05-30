Isotopes Blanked Again by Skeeters
May 30, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Skeeters 2 (15-6), Isotopes 0 (7-15) - Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Tex.
AT THE DISH: The Isotopes were shut out for the fourth time this season ... Wynton Bernard had the only hit for Albuquerque.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Dereck Rodriguez took the loss, allowing six runs over 2.1 innings ... Wynkoop, Holder and Tinoco combined only allowed one run out of the bullpen.
Fourth shutout for Albuquerque ...
ON DECK: The Isotopes and Skeeters are back in action on Memorial Day at 1:05 p.m. Brandon Gold takes the hill for Albuquerque
