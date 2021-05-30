Oklahoma City Pulls away from Chihuahuas

The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored five runs in a nine-batter eighth inning and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-5 Saturday night.

Patrick Kivlehan went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. It was the third consecutive game that Kivlehan homered, which is two games shy of the Chihuahuas' team record (Austin Hedges in 2016). Catcher Luis Campusano had three hits as well for El Paso.

Brian O'Grady went 1-for-5 with a double in his first game back after being optioned by San Diego. O'Grady now has a hit in all seven Chihuahuas games he's played in this year. Infielder Pedro Florimón pitched a scoreless ninth inning for El Paso, his first pitching appearance since he was with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018.

At three hours and 40 minutes, Saturday was the longest nine-inning game El Paso has played this season.

Team Records: Oklahoma City (7-14), El Paso (9-11)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (1-1, 5.79) vs. El Paso LHP MacKenzie Gore (0-1, 5.94). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

