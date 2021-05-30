Holaday Walks Off, Lifts Aces to 7-6 Comeback Win over the Rainiers

RENO, Nev. - Trailing by four runs into the bottom of the ninth, Aces' catcher Bryan Holaday capped off a five-run inning with a walk-off, three-run home run to complete Reno's comeback with a 7-6 victory over Tacoma on Sunday.

With runners on first and second and two runs already across in the bottom of the ninth, Holaday ripped the first pitch he saw over the left-field wall, registering his second home run of the season.

The Aces' catcher registered the second walk-off hit of the season, following Drew Ellis' game-winning single in the team's win on May 28. Holaday smacked the first walk-off home run since Cody Decker on July 5, 2019, to lift Reno over Sacramento.

For the third time this season, the Aces have scored at least five runs in the final two innings to storm back and defeat the opposition.

Andrew Young made his presence felt immediately in his 2021 debut with the Aces, hitting a solo homer in the opening frame. His dinger marked his first in Triple-A since the final game of the 2019 season on Sept. 2. The Aces' second baseman also snapped a 10-game hitting drought with the long ball.

Reno's advantage was short-lived as Luis Torrens hit a solo shot in the top of the second to knot the game at one.

In the bottom of the second, the Aces responded quickly by putting one run on the board. After a leadoff walk to Jamie Ritchie, Matt Lipka found a hole between first and second to put runners on the corners with one out. In the ensuing at-bat, Holaday reclaimed the lead on a sacrifice fly to left, bringing Ritchie in from third to give Reno a 2-1 edge.

The Rainiers tied the game and took the lead, 4-2, in the visiting half of the third. Following an RBI single by Cal Raleigh, Taylor Trammell drove in the second run of the inning on a groundout to Aces' shortstop Jancarlos Cintron. After a walk to load the bases, Tacoma's Jose Marmolejos registered an RBI base knock with two outs.

After a scoreless fourth, the Rainiers increased their lead to three, 5-2, with a solo shot off of Dillon Thomas's bat.

Tacoma nearly bolstered its lead in the sixth after loading the bases with one out. Keury Mella helped the Aces escape the Rainiers' threat with an inning-ending double play.

Cal Raleigh finished off Tacoma's scoring with a solo homer in the top of the ninth.

The Aces rallied in the bottom of the ninth with a leadoff single from Josh VanMeter and a follow-up base knock from Seth Beer to put runners on the corners. Jamie Ritchie found a small hole through the right side of the infield to bring Ritchie home, send Beer to third and Reno's deficit to three, 6-3. In the following at-bat, pinch-hitter Drew Ellis brought Beer in on a sacrifice fly to shorten the lead to two, 6-4.

After a walk to Matt Lipka, Holaday ended the game with his walk-off three-run shot to cap off a five-run ninth.

Reno returns to action on Memorial Day against Tacoma, with the first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. PT. Humberto Castellanos is slated to make his fourth start of the season with the Aces. Monday's contest can be heard on renoaces.com or KPLY 630 AM locally with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

