Long dazzles with nine strikeouts in Triple-A debut

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (9-12) offense was shut down on Saturday night by the Las Vegas Aviators (10-11), but it was the pitching duel that took place on the mound between two local products from the Sacramento Valley that had the crowd buzzing.

Fair Oaks, Calif. native Sam Long, who attended both Del Campo High School and California State University-Sacramento, could hardly have dreamed a better Triple-A debut. The 25-year old, who was just called up from Double-A Richmond, struck out the first eight batters he faced before surrendering a base hit to Aviators ninth-place hitter Buddy Reed. After reaching his pitch count with two gone in the fourth, he walked off the mound to a standing ovation having struck out nine of the 12 batters he faced.

Toeing the rubber for Las Vegas was Daulton Jefferies, the No. 4-ranked prospect in the Athletics' farm system. Though not quite as local as Long, who grew up roughly 20 miles from Sutter Health Park, Jefferies graduated from Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif. and went on to play for the University of California-Berkeley. Jefferies retired 12 consecutive River Cats to begin the ballgame, allowing just one baserunner in 4.1 dominant innings.

San Francisco Giants right-hander Tyler Beede will be making his sixth rehab start for the River Cats on what should be a hot Sunday afternoon out at the ballpark. Parker Dunshee gets the ball for the visiting Aviators. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. (PT). Watch the game live on CW-31 or listen to all of the action online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

One of just four hits on the night for the River Cats came off the bat of catcher Joey Bart, who was playing in his first game since May 20. He was the first baserunner after Jefferies retired 12 straight to start the game.

Though it is currently unknown what the Triple-A record is for consecutive strikeouts to start a game, Long's eight in a row are equal to the current major-league record set by New York Mets ace Jacob DeGrom in 2014. Tom Seaver's 10 straight (1970) is the major-league record for most consecutive strikeouts at any point in the game.

