OKC Dodgers Bats Wake up to Blast El Paso

The Oklahoma City Dodgers (7-14) pounded out a season-high 15 hits and plated 12 runs, overcoming an early three-run deficit to beat the El Paso Chihuahuas, 12-5, Saturday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas (9-11) scored three runs over the first two innings, putting the Dodgers in a 3-0 hole. But OKC scored twice in the third inning and took the lead for good in the fifth inning after scoring three more times. Rangel Ravelo evened the score with a RBI double, and Luke Raley followed with a go-ahead RBI single. Raley then drove in two more runs with a triple in the sixth inning, giving the Dodgers a 7-3 lead. After El Paso scored once in the seventh inning, the Dodgers pulled away with five more runs in the eighth inning. Six straight batters reached base with one out, including a RBI single by Raley, a two-run double by Andy Burns and a RBI double by Drew Avans.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers scored at least 10 runs for the fourth time in the last eight games and at least 12 runs for the third time during that same span. They set a season high with 15 hits, and although they did not hit a home run, they collected three doubles and a triple. It was the sixth time in the last eight games they notched at least 11 hits. As a team, the Dodgers went 7-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

-Luke Raley had a game-high four hits, tying his career high. It was his fifth career four-hit game and first since May 10, 2018 with Double-A Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas. He also tallied four RBI - the second time in the last four games he's finished with four or more RBI. Over his first 10 games with OKC, Raley has amassed 13 RBI.

-Rangel Ravelo reached base five times, collecting three hits and two walks. He finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored. Ironically, the only time he was retired was in the ninth inning while El Paso shortstop Pedro Florimón was pitching. Over his last six games, Ravelo is 14-for-21 with six extra-base hits (three homers), nine RBI and four walks.

-Carlos Asuaje, Andy Burns and Drew Avans each finished with two hits. Burns picked up a season-high three RBI and Avans collected his second multi-RBI game of the season.

-Zach Reks reached base four times (single, two walks, HBP) and scored a career-high four runs. It was also the first time an OKC player scored four times in a game this season.

-Starting pitcher Yefry Ramírez earned his first win of the season while completing 5.0 innings for the first time. After five of the first nine batters reached base, leading to three runs, Ramírez retired 11 of the final 13 batters he faced. He gave up three runs on six hits, with one walk and a season-high seven strikeouts.

-The Dodgers have won back-to-back games for just the second time this season and have won consecutive road games for the first time this season. OKC has also won three of its last four games.

