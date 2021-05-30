Newcomer Robert Winslow Pitches Four Shutout Innings for Tacoma, Reno Hits Walk-Off Home Run

RENO, NV - The Rainiers took a 6-2 lead into the bottom of the 9th inning at Greater Nevada Field on Sunday afternoon, but the Reno Aces rallied for 5 runs, including a 3-run, walk-off home run by Bryan Holaday to end the game, 7-6. Right-hander Robert Winslow was a highlight for Tacoma, pitching 4 shutout innings of relief in his Triple-A debut.

Righty Justin Grimm got the starting nod for the Rainiers (11-11), his first start since 2013. Grimm went 2 innings and gave up the first two Reno (16-6) runs on a 1st inning home run and a sacrifice fly in the latter frame. Lefty Aaron Fletcher took over in the 3rd inning and dealt a pair of scoreless innings.

Winslow, who was transferred to Tacoma from Low-A Modesto on Sunday, entered in the 5th inning and needed 11 pitches to complete a 1-2-3 frame. The right-hander recorded his first Triple-A strikeout in a 6th inning and went 3 2/3 frames before allowing a two-out single in the 8th inning.

The right-hander's 4 innings are the most for a Rainiers reliever this season. Entering Sunday, Tacoma's bullpen led the league with 122 1/3 innings of relief.

Southpaw Williams Jerez (0-1) came on in the 9th inning and was able to record one out, but surrendered three singles, a walk, and Holaday's game-winner to suffer his first loss.

Offensively, Tacoma hit three home runs, starting with a 2nd inning blast by first baseman Luis Torrens. The homer was Torrens' third of the series and gave the Rainiers a round-tripper in nine straight games.

Catcher Cal Raleigh singled home shortstop Jack Reinheimer in the 3rd inning to tie the game, 2-2. Later in the inning, center fielder Taylor Trammell hit a ground out that plated Major League rehabber Shed Long Jr. for Tacoma's first lead, 3-2. José Marmolejos added to the advantage with an infield RBI single to score Raleigh.

In the 5th inning, Dillon Thomas pulled a solo shot to right-center field for his fifth home run and third in as many games played. Raleigh also homered for his third consecutive contest with a 9th inning insurance home run.

Tacoma has 24 home runs over the last nine games, the most in Minor League Baseball. Since May 21, 13 Rainiers have clobbered homers, with Raleigh and Torrens each accounting for four and Thomas following closely with three.

The Rainiers and Aces will continue their series Monday afternoon on Memorial Day at Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT as Tacoma righty Logan Verrett (1-0) will match up against Reno right-hander Humberto Castellanos (2-0).

