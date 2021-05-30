OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 30, 2021

Oklahoma City Dodgers (7-14) at El Paso Chihuahuas (9-11)

Game #22 of 120/Road #16 of 60

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (1-1, 5.79) vs. ELP-RHP Brett Kennedy (1-2, 7.50)

Sunday, May 30, 2021 | Southwest University Park | El Paso, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers try for a third straight victory today when they continue their six-game road series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. CT at Southwest University Park. The Dodgers have won back-to-back games for the second time this season and have posted wins in three of their last four games. OKC also leads the current series, 2-1, for their first series lead of 2021.

Last Game: The Dodgers pounded out a season-high 15 hits and plated 12 runs, overcoming an early three-run deficit to beat the Chihuahuas, 12-5, Saturday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas scored three runs over the first two innings, putting the Dodgers in a 3-0 hole. But OKC scored twice in the third inning and took the lead for good in the fifth inning after scoring three more times. Rangel Ravelo evened the score with a RBI double, and Luke Raley followed with a go-ahead RBI single. Raley then drove in two more runs with a triple in the sixth inning, giving the Dodgers a 7-3 lead. After El Paso scored once in the seventh inning, the Dodgers pulled away with five more runs in the eighth inning. Six straight batters reached base with one out, including a RBI single by Raley, a two-run double by Andy Burns and a two-run double by Drew Avans.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Austin Bibens-Dirkx (1-1) makes his fourth start of the season, including third on the road...He was charged with his first loss of the season in his last start May 24 in Albuquerque. He allowed three runs on four hits (including two home runs) with two walks and five strikeouts over 5.0 innings as Albuquerque went on to a 9-2 win...Although the team has now played 21 games this season, Bibens-Dirkx is the team's only starting pitcher to complete 5.0 innings two times...Bibens-Dirkx signed with the Dodgers May 4 after he did not see any formal game action in 2020. He was with the Texas Rangers during Spring Training in 2020 and was released June 1...In 2019, he started the season in the Chinese Professional Baseball League before signing a minor league contract with the Rangers in June and finishing the season with Triple-A Nashville...He made his MLB debut May 17, 2017 for the Texas Rangers and went on to be voted Texas Rangers Rookie of the Year in 2017 by DFW BBWAA chapter...He was originally selected in the 16th round of the 2006 MLB Draft by Seattle from the University of Portland and has spent time playing in the Mariners, Cubs, Rockies, Nationals, Blue Jays and Rangers organizations...Tonight is his second career start against the Chihuahuas and first career game at Southwest University Park. He last started against El Paso July 31, 2019 in Nashville, allowing six runs on six hits (including a home run) over 4.2 innings with two walks and four strikeouts and did not factor into the decision in the Sounds' 7-6 win.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2021: 2-1 2019: 2-2 All-time: 16-11 At ELP: 9-6

The Dodgers and Chihuahuas meet for the first of three series in 2021 and their first of two series at Southwest University Park...The teams split their 2019 series in Texas, 2-2, as the Chihuahuas outscored OKC, 34-30, but OKC outhit El Paso, 47-46...Zach Reks went 6-for-18 with two homers, four RBI and scored three runs in the series...Outside of the 2018 series, OKC has won or split each series against El Paso since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season, including all three previous series at Southwest University Park (2015, 2017, 2019)...Current OKC Dodgers Carlos Asuaje (2016-18), Kevin Quackenbush (2014-17) and Tim Federowicz (2015) have all played for El Paso during their careers.

Raging Ravelo: Rangel Ravelo continued his recent tear and reached base five times last night, collecting three hits and two walks. He finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored Saturday night, and over his last six games combined, Ravelo is 14-for-21 with six extra-base hits (three homers), nine RBI and four walks...Since May 22, Ravelo leads all players in the Minors with a .667 AVG, .720 OBP, 1.238 SLG, 1.958 OPS and 26 total bases, while his 14 hits are tied for first...Ravelo leads all Triple-A players overall this season with a .418 AVG and 1.279 OPS and ranks second with a .518 OBP, tied for second with eight doubles, third with a .761 SLG, tied for fourth with 13 extra-base hits, tied for sixth with 51 total bases, tied for seventh with 28 hits and tied for ninth with 19 RBI...He leads the Dodgers' offense with 28 hits, 19 RBI, five homers, eight doubles, 13 walks and nine multi-hit games so far in 2021.

Getting Offensive: The OKC offense scored 12 runs last night for the second time in four games. The Dodgers also scored at least 10 runs for the fourth time in the last eight games and at least 12 runs for the third time during that same span...OKC set a new season high with 15 hits last night, including three doubles and a triple, and has now racked up at least 11 hits in six of the last eight games. It was also the sixth time in the last eight games OKC had at least four extra-base hits in a game. The team's 85 hits over the last eight games is third-most among Triple-A teams, and just one hit behind Reno and Salt Lake for the most during that time...Through the first 13 games of the season, the Dodgers scored 48 runs (3.7 rpg). But over the last eight games, the team has scored 66 runs (8.3 rpg) for the highest among all Triple-A teams and second-highest overall among all 120 teams in the Minors (Low-A Carolina -- 77)...Since May 21, the team is slashing .290/.382/.491 after starting the season with a .216/.306/.345 line through 13 games...The team has gone 36-for-97 (.371) with runners in scoring position during the last eight games - including 7-for-16 last night - after starting the season 25-for-110 (.227) with RISP...The Dodgers have drawn 40 walks in the last eight games, which is the most in Triple-A West.

Cool Hand Luke: Luke Raley tied his career high with a game-best four hits last night in El Paso, including his first triple of the season. It marked the first four-hit game by an OKC player the year, fifth four-hit game of Raley's career and his first since May 10, 2018 with Double-A Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas...Raley also recorded four RBI Saturday, marking the second time in his last four games he has finished with four or more RBI in a game...Over his first 10 games with OKC, Raley has 13 RBI - second-most among Dodgers players for the entire season. Since being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers May 21, Raley is batting .357 (10x28) with two homers, six runs scored and 12 RBI over the seven-game stretch.

Reks in Effect: Zach Reks reached base four times Saturday night with a single, two walks and a hit by pitch and also scored a career-high four runs. He became the first OKC player this season to score four times in a game...Overall this season, Reks has reached base in 15 of his 16 games while hitting safely in 13 of 16 games. He's slashing .300/.425/.483 with two doubles, three homers, 11 RBI and 13 runs.

Triple A: Carlos Asuaje, Andy Burns and Drew Avans each finished with two hits Saturday. Burns picked up a season-high three RBI and Avans collected his second multi-RBI game of the season...Asuaje also scored twice and is now tied with Burns and Rangel Ravelo with a team-leading 14 runs scored this season. He has now hit safely in 10 straight starts, going 13-for-38 (.342)...Over his last 11 games (10 GS), Burns has tallied 12 hits, six doubles, nine RBI and 11 runs scored.

Mound Matters: OKC allowed five runs last night, marking the 18th time in 21 total games this season they've allowed at least five runs in a game...Entering Saturday's game, however, OKC had allowed nine total runs over the previous three games after allowing 127 total runs over the first 17 games of the season (7.47 rpg). Over the last four games they have held opponents scoreless in 28 of 35 innings...El Paso homered twice last night, as the Dodgers allowed at least two homers in a third straight game and for the eighth time in the last nine games (18 HR). The 38 homers allowed by the Dodgers through the first 21 games of the season are second-most in Triple-A West, and they have allowed at least one homer in 19 of 21 games in 2021.

Free Soto: Elliott Soto went 1-for-3 with a RBI last night before leaving the game in the fifth inning due to an apparent leg injury. The shortstop has now hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 10-for-27 (.370) with three doubles, seven RBI and two runs scored. He has five RBI over the last four games...In 2019 while playing with Albuquerque, Soto batted .358 (19x53) with six extra-base hits and five RBI over 13 games against El Paso.

Around the Horn: Yefry Ramírez set a season high with seven strikeouts last night as he completed 5.0 innings for the first time in four starts. He currently leads Triple-A West pitchers with 28 strikeouts this season...OKC's current 2-1 series lead is the team's first lead in a series this season and the team's first series lead since a 3-0 sweep of Tacoma in OKC Aug. 7-9, 2019. The Dodgers' last road series lead came when they built a 2-0 series advantage in Salt Lake, July 30-31, 2019...Steven Souza Jr. is batting just .226 (7x31) through his first 11 games, but he has a .442 OBP thanks to 11 walks and one HBP...OKC pitchers are a combined 0-for-35 with 26 strikeouts at the plate this season...Last night's game clocked in at 3 hours, 40 minutes. Seventeen of the team's 21 games have lasted at least three hours, with 12 games going at least 3:20 and six lasting at least 3:30.

