Pitching Problems Sink El Paso Sunday
May 30, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Oklahoma City Dodgers hit seven home runs in their 20-9 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday night at Southwest University Park. It was the first time since August 3, 2013 that Oklahoma City scored 20 or more runs in a game and the first time since August 7, 2019 that El Paso allowed 20 or more runs in a game.
Brian O'Grady went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, falling a double shy of a cycle, and moved his Triple-A hitting streak to eight games. Patrick Kivlehan went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, giving him homers in four consecutive games. Kivlehan is the first Chihuahuas player to hit home runs in four consecutive games since Ty France in June of 2019.
Steven Souza Jr. and Luke Raley both hit three home runs for Oklahoma City. El Paso infielder Matt Batten pitched the final three innings. It was his eighth professional pitching appearance.
Box Score: Dodgers vs. Chihuahuas Live | 05/30/21 (milb.com)
Team Records: Oklahoma City (8-14), El Paso (9-12)
Next Game: Monday at 6:35 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Aaron Wilkerson (1-3, 5.50) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
