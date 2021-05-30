Ronnie Dawson Grand Slam Leads Skeeters to 8-0 Win over Albuquerque

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Aided by a Ronnie Dawson grand slam, the Sugar Land Skeeters beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 8-0 Sunday night at Constellation Field for their second straight shutout win.

Dawson sent his grand slam to right-center field in the third inning. It was his second homer of the year and third grand slam of the year for the Skeeters. The grand slam kicked off a six-run inning that also included an RBI single from Jose Siri and sacrifice fly from CJ Hinojosa.

Right-hander Jojanse Torres started the Skeeters second consecutive shutout effort. He struck out four batters through four innings. Seth Martinez added two innings in relief and Colin McKee, who recorded the win, pitched the final three frames. The Skeeters allowed just one hit on the night, a double from Wynton Bernard in the fifth inning.

Abraham Toro collected his first Skeeters RBI with a single to right field in the sixth inning. The final Skeeters run came in the sixth inning as well on a throwing error from Isotopes third baseman Taylor Motter, allowing Dawson to score.

The Skeeters and Isotopes play the penultimate game of their series at 2:05 p.m. on Monday. Right-hander Brett Conine will face off against Albuquerque right-hander Brandon Gold.

