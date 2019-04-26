IronPigs Deal Bisons a 7-2 Defeat on Friday

April 26, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





Jonathan Davis homered for the second straight game, but that was one of only four hits the Bisons' lineup produced on Friday night in a 7-2 loss to the IronPigs from Coca-Cola Park.

Davis clubbed a two-run home run in the third inning, giving the Herd an early 2-0 lead against their IL North division rivals. The outfielder lifted a 3-1 offering from IronPigs starter Ranger Saurez over the wall to the opposite field in right to cash in not only himself, but Michael De La Cruz, who got aboard with a leadoff double.

Davis has now reached base in all four games he's played in since joining the Bisons when this roadtrip began on Monday. Both of hits have gone for homers, including a solo shot on Thursday in Syracuse, and the outfielder has also drawn four walks and was hit by a pitch on Friday, giving him a .412 on-base pct.

Unfortunately for the Herd, that was all they could muster against Saurez. The IronPigs starter faced just one over the minimum after the Davis home run as he worked into the seventh inning. He also got the Bisons to hit into inning-ending doubleplays in both the fifth and the sixth innings. Overall, he struck out seven and walked just two in 6.1 innings of work.

The Bisons 2-0 lead did not last long in the game. Lehigh Valley catcher Deivy Grullon plated three with his double off the wall in the third inning, giving the IronPigs a 3-2 lead. Lane Adams and former Bison infielder Gift Ngoepe followed with solo home runs in the fourth. Adams struck again with a two-run single in the fifth for the 7-2 Lehigh Valley lead.

Shane Morimando fell to 0-2 on the season after giving up six earned runs in 4.2 innings of work. He gave up 10 hits in the game while the Herd also made three errors in the field behind him.

The Bisons return to action Saturday night with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch against the IronPigs.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.