Rochester Red Wings and ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment to Renovate Eastside Little League as Part of MiLB Project

April 26, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





ROCHESTER, N.Y. - On April 30, the Rochester Red Wings will be participating in MiLB Charities' new field refurbishment initiative, MiLB Project: Refresh powered by ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment. Through the initiative, the Red Wings and the Eastside Little League will renovate Eastside Little League softball field.

Minor League Baseball Charities is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to giving back to and enhancing the communities our teams call home. In conjunction with ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment, Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) and its teams are working to enhance local baseball and softball communities in MiLB cities across the country. Through MiLB Project: Refresh, the Red Wings and Eastside Little League will join in efforts to refurbish the softball field and give back to Rochester area youth softball players.

