Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Lehigh Valley (7:05 p.m.)

April 26, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





April 26, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Coca-Cola Park | Allentown, PA | Game 19 | Road Game # 12

BUFFALO BISONS (5-12, 6th, -8.0 North) at LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (14-5, 1st, +2.0 North)

LHP Shawn Morimando (0-1, 13.03) vs. LHP Ranger Suarez (1-1, 6.75)

Today's Game

This evening the Bisons make their first trip to Allenton, PA to take on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Buffalo was more successful at Coca-Cola Park than at then Coca-Cola Field in 2018, winning three times at Lehigh Valley. It is the first game of a three-game series before the Herd concludes the road trip.

Last Game: BUF 7, SYR 8

The Bisons and Syracuse Mets went back and forth in the middle innings of Thursday afternoon's game. Buffalo eventually would take their first lead of the day in the 6th inning thanks to an Andy Burns home run that made it 5-4. However, the Mets would score four times in the 8th, and survived a two-run rally by the Herd in the 9th inning.

Lehigh Valley (0-0)

The 2018 season marked the third straight that Lehigh Valley won the season series against the Herd. Buffalo was just 1-6 against the IronPigs in Downtown Buffalo, and overall 4-14 against the Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A affiliate.

Today's Starter

Shawn Morimando will make his fifth appearance and fourth start of the season tonight. The left hander threw an inning of relief four days ago against the Syracuse Mets. Morimando's last start came on 4/16 at Pawtucket, where he received a no decision in three innings of work.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

On Thursday Lourdes Gurriel Jr. launched his 2nd home run with the Bisons to extend his hitting streak to four straight games. He is 8-16 (.500) over that stretch, with a pair of three-hit games. Gurriel Jr. is slashing .423/.760/1.183 in six games for Buffalo.

Jonathan Davis

Jonathan Davis' first hit with the Bisons this season was a solo home run in Thursday's loss at Syracuse. The outfielder had 14 extra-base hits in 2018 with the Herd, including 5 home runs, in 46 games after being promoted from New Hampshire (AA).

Transactions

RHP Javy Guerra was added to the Bisons' roster on Thursday, while LHP Danny Young was assigned to New Hampshire (AA).

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (11-14) have promoted top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ahead of tonight's series opener against the Oakland A's. The Blue Jays and Athletics will play a three-game weekend series at Rogers Centre that concludes on Sunday.

International League Stories from April 26, 2019

