Go-Ahead Double Leads Knights Past Indians 10-9 Friday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Second baseman Ryan Goins ripped a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel the first place Charlotte Knights to a thrilling 10-9 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Friday night from BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte. The win was Charlotte's 15th of the season and third in four games on the current nine-game homestand.

Down by a score of 7-2, Charlotte's prolific offense went to work in the bottom of the sixth inning. Already the leaders in nearly every offensive category in the International League, the red-hot Knights put together a five-run sixth inning, highlighted by a two-run single from right fielder Charlie Tilson. The five-run frame helped the Knights even up the score at 7-7. One inning later, Goins came up big in a big spot.

Down to their final out of the inning, Goins lifted a ball into the left-field gap, which scored left fielder Daniel Palka and designated hitter Zack Collins to give the Knights a 9-7 lead. The two-run lead was Charlotte's first since their 2-0 first inning lead after Palka and Collins hit back-to-back home runs. As a team, the Knights lead the International League with 34 long balls and 143 RBIs this season.

LHP Colton Turner (2-0, 4.73) earned the win out of the Charlotte bullpen after he tossed two shutout innings in relief of RHP Donny Roach. RHP Thyago Vieira allowed two runs on three hits in the ninth, but settled down to earn his second save of the season.

Tilson finished the game 2-for-5 with a team-high three RBIs, while Collins and center fielder Brandon Guyer chipped in with two hits apiece. Shortstop Alcides Escobar extended his hit streak to 11 consecutive games. The Knights scored double-digit runs for the eighth time this season (22 games).

