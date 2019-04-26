Game Notes: Norfolk Tides (7-14) at Louisville Bats (8-13)

April 26, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Game 22, Home 12

Norfolk Tides (7-14) at Louisville Bats (8-13)

RHP Lucas Sims (1-0, 3.15) vs. LHP Josh Rogers (1-1, 6.00)

7:00 PM | Friday, April 26, 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

RIDE THE TIDE: The Louisville Bats and Norfolk Tides begin a three-game weekend series on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field. The Bats are currently on a season-long four-game losing streak, recently being swept at home by the Durham Bulls for the first time since 2007. Louisville will look to recuperate from falling to a season-high 5 games below .500 tonight against University of Louisville product Josh Rogers. Right-hander Lucas Sims (1-0, 3.15) will go for the Bats.

AGAINST NORFOLK: The Bats and Tides will face off 6 times in 2019, 3 at Louisville Slugger Field and 3 at Harbor Park in a little over a month (5/31-6/2). Last season, the clubs faced off 10 times, with LOU going 2-1 in their home ballpark, but just 1-6 on the road to finish 3-7 against the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The 6 scheduled meetings between the teams this year will be the fewest since meeting 6 times in 2016, and only the second time since 1998 they will meet fewer than 8 times.

20 HOME RUNS: Bats infielder Josh VanMeter went deep in the third inning on Thursday, his team-leading sixth home run of the season. The homer was Louisville's 20th as a team this season, taking just 21 games to reach that plateau. In 2018, Louisville did not hit its 20th homer as a team until the 31st game of the season on May 11, when Brandon Dixon homered against Toledo in a 2-1 win at Louisville Slugger Field.

WHO'LL STOP THE RAIN: Louisville lost 11-4 in Thursday night's finale against Durham after sitting out a season-long rain delay of 2 hours and 2 minutes. It marked the fifth rain delay at Louisville Slugger Field already this season, inching closer to the entire 2018 total of 7 home rain delays. Last night's 9:02 p.m. first pitch was the latest into the night that a game at LSF got started since August 22, 2014, when the Bats and Clippers sat through a 2:31 rain delay, finally getting underway at 9:36 p.m.

10 WALKS: Louisville pitching surrendered 10 walks on Thursday, the most walks they've given up in a game since July 27 last season (10 walks), in a 5-3 loss vs. Rochester. Bats pitching has allowed 90 walks this season, ranking second-most only to Toledo's 94. On the flipside, Louisville's 210 strikeouts as a staff also ranks second in the league, trailing only Rochester's 218.

U OF L: Louisville product Josh Rogers made 2 starts against the Bats last season when he was a member of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, dominating at Louisville Slugger Field, and then getting knocked around in his next start about a week later. Among U of L baseball products, Rogers has made 2 of the last 3 starts against the Bats.

Last 5: U of L Starting Pitchers To Face Bats

Date Pitcher Pitching Line Team Bats Result

4/21/17 Justin Marks 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K DUR L, 2-6

4/27/17 Chad Green 3.2 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K at SWB L, 5-10

5/29/18 Josh Rogers W, 7.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K SWB L, 0-4

6/9/18 Josh Rogers L, 4.2 IP, 13 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K at SWB W, 9-4

4/4/19 Kyle Funkhouser 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K at TOL L, 5-10

LUCAS LUKAS SIMS: Tonight's starting pitcher, right-hander Lucas Sims, has struck out at least 10 batters in back-to-back outings, the first Bats pitcher to do that since Edinson Volquez during the 2011 season. On Friday, he will try to become the first LOU pitcher with 3 straight outings of at least 10+ K's since at least the 2004 season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.