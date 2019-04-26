Ockimey, PawSox Blast Rochester, 17-5

April 26, 2019 - International League (IL) - Pawtucket Red Sox News Release





ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Pawtucket Red Sox stormed out of the gates and thumped the Rochester Red Wings, 17-5, in one of the great offensive performances in the team's recent memory in the series opener Friday night at Frontier Field.

The PawSox (9-11) scored eight runs in each of the first two innings, sending 12 batters to the plate in the first inning and 13 more in the second. Young slugger Josh Ockimey led off the top of the second inning with a solo home run and stamped the 16-run outburst to begin the game by homering again in the inning - this time a three-run shot to right-center field.

After joining the PawSox on a rehab assignment, Red Sox mainstay Brock Holt batted second, served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with three walks, two runs, an RBI and two strikeouts.

Pawtucket shortstop and leadoff man Mike Miller (3-for-6, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB), right fielder Rusney Castillo (2-for-6, 2 R, 3 RBI), Ockimey (3-for-5, 3 R, 5 RBI, BB), second baseman Chad De La Guerra (2-for-6, R, RBI), left fielder Sam Travis (1-for-3, 2 R, 3 BB), Gorkys Hernandez (0-for-2, 2 R, 4 BB), catcher Juan Centeno (2-for-6, 2 RBI) an third baseman Jantzen Witte (2-for-6, 2 R, 2 RBI) all contributed to a well-balanced offense that piled up 16 hits and worked a dozen walks.

PawSox starter Ryan Weber (W, 1-1) fired 6.1 innings of three-run ball with three strikeouts and just one walk.

In the top of the first inning, Castillo and Ockimey supplied RBI doubles, and De La Guerra delivered an RBI single. Centeno pulled a two-run single to right, and Miller and Holt added run-scoring hits as well to put the eight-spot on the scoreboard.

An inning later, Ockimey clubbed a solo shot before Witte provided a two-run double. Castillo came through with another two-run single, and Ockimey pulled a three-run homer to right-center field to make it 16-0.

After Rochester (8-13) grabbed a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning, Miller responded in the top half of the third with an RBI single to make it 17-2.

The PawSox continue their series in Rochester on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 12:35 p.m.

Following the eight-game road trip, the PawSox return home Friday-Sunday (May 3-5) to host the Rochester Red Wings at McCoy Stadium. Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.