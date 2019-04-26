RailRiders Game Suspended
April 26, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA. - Friday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Syracuse Mets was suspended in the first inning and will be resumed on Saturday, April 27, at 2:00 P.M. The RailRiders and Mets will complete the suspended game to a full nine innings before a seven-inning contest 30 minutes after.
Syracuse holds a 1-0 lead when play resumes Saturday. After a one hour and 56 minute delayed-start, Danny Espinosa hit a solo home run off Brody Koerner. With one out in the bottom of the first and rain falling, the game entered another delay. After another hour and nine minutes, play was officially halted for the night.
Gates will open at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday with the resumption beginning one hour later. Drew Hutchison is slated to start the resumption for the RailRiders with Raynel Espinal to make a spot start in the seven-inning game. Syracuse has not yet announced its pitchers.
For tickets or more information regarding Saturday's games, visit swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
9-9
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 26, 2019
- Mets and RailRiders Suspended on Friday, Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday - Syracuse Mets
- Tides Outscore Bats in Record-Setting Game, 16-14 - Louisville Bats
- Stripers Homer Five Times in 8-4 Win over Toledo - Gwinnett Stripers
- Toledo Native Makes Debut in Hens Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- IronPigs make Buffalo's world upside-down - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- PawSox Bash Wings in Series Opener - Rochester Red Wings
- Ockimey, PawSox Blast Rochester, 17-5 - Pawtucket Red Sox
- RailRiders Game Suspended - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Louisville Bats Shortstop Blake Trahan Wins 2018 Rawlings Gold Glove Award - Louisville Bats
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (10-9) at Charlotte Knights (14-7) - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings and ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment to Renovate Eastside Little League as Part of MiLB Project - Rochester Red Wings
- Game Notes: Norfolk Tides (7-14) at Louisville Bats (8-13) - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Lehigh Valley (7:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Louisville Defeated by Bulls After Rain Delay, 11-4 - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Game Suspended
- RailRiders Fall in Extras
- SWB Game Notes
- SWB Roster Update-
- SWB Game Notes