RailRiders Game Suspended

MOOSIC, PA. - Friday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Syracuse Mets was suspended in the first inning and will be resumed on Saturday, April 27, at 2:00 P.M. The RailRiders and Mets will complete the suspended game to a full nine innings before a seven-inning contest 30 minutes after.

Syracuse holds a 1-0 lead when play resumes Saturday. After a one hour and 56 minute delayed-start, Danny Espinosa hit a solo home run off Brody Koerner. With one out in the bottom of the first and rain falling, the game entered another delay. After another hour and nine minutes, play was officially halted for the night.

Gates will open at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday with the resumption beginning one hour later. Drew Hutchison is slated to start the resumption for the RailRiders with Raynel Espinal to make a spot start in the seven-inning game. Syracuse has not yet announced its pitchers.

