Iowa Loses 4-1 to Chicago

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Chicago Wolves took a 4-1 win over the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena Tuesday night. Max Lajoie had a goal and two assists for the Wolves, while Sam Hentges scored Iowa's goal.

Jesper Wallstedt (24 saves) turned aside 10 Chicago shots while Pyotr Kochetkov (23 saves) stopped six Iowa shots in a scoreless first period.

Malte Stromwall gave Chicago a 1-0 lead 31 seconds into the second period when he slid a centering pass from Mackenzie MacEachern past the right pad of Wallstedt at the tail end of a Wolves power play.

Josh Melnick added another power-play goal for the Wolves 2:01 later with a wrister from the right circle.

Ryan Suzuki extended Chicago's advantage to 3-0 with 6:25 remaining in the middle frame. After Joseph LaBate found Suzuki alone in front of the net, Suzuki outwaited Wallstedt and put a shot over the goaltender's glove.

Chicago carried the 3-0 lead into the second intermission and held a 19-14 shot advantage after 40 minutes.

Max Lajoie made it 4-0 in favor of the Wolves at 10:23 of the third period with a power-play tally. Suzuki found Lajoie trailing on the rush, who roofed a wrister from the high slot.

Sam Hentges broke the shutout with 50 seconds to play. After Sammy Walker found Riese Zmolek at the point, Zmolek fired a long shot through traffic that Henges deflected home.

Chicago outshot Iowa 28-24. The Wild went 0-for-4 on the power play while the Wolves were 3-for-8 with the man advantage.

The Iowa Wild wrap up a three-game homestand on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. against the Rockford IceHogs.

