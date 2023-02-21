Goaltender Justus Annunen Reassigned to Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Justus Annunen has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Annunen has posted a record of 16-8-4 in the AHL this season, to go along with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .912 save-percentage. In addition, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound netminder has appeared in one game this season with the Avalanche, making 19 saves on 20 shots in Colorado's 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on February 18th.

A third-round selection of Colorado in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Annunen appeared in two NHL games with Colorado during the 2021-22 campaign and earned his first NHL win in the Avalanche's 7-5 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on December 6, 2021.

