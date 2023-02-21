Goaltender Justus Annunen Reassigned to Eagles
February 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Justus Annunen has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Annunen has posted a record of 16-8-4 in the AHL this season, to go along with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .912 save-percentage. In addition, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound netminder has appeared in one game this season with the Avalanche, making 19 saves on 20 shots in Colorado's 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on February 18th.
A third-round selection of Colorado in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Annunen appeared in two NHL games with Colorado during the 2021-22 campaign and earned his first NHL win in the Avalanche's 7-5 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on December 6, 2021.
The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday, February 24th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
