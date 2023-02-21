Aliaksei Protas Loaned to Bears

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Aliaksei Protas has been loaned to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

With the Bears this season, Protas appeared in eight games, striking for five points (2g, 3a). The native of Vitebsk, Belarus played in 42 games with the Bears in 2021-22, finishing with 24 points (8g, 16a), and earning Hershey's Rookie of the Year award.

Protas, 22, has skated in 43 games with the Capitals this season, posting 10 points (3g, 7a). The 6'6", 225-pound forward has played in 76 career games with Washington over the past two seasons, notching 19 points (6g, 13a).

