Jankowski Reassigned to Milwaukee
February 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forward Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee.
Jankowski has four goals and seven points in 26 games with the Predators this season, his first in the organization. Prior to his recall by Nashville on Nov. 3, the 6-foot-4, 212-pound center had recorded nine points (5g-4a) in seven games for the Admirals, who currently sit first in the AHL's Central Division with 64 points and a 30-15-2-2 record.
Jankowski and the Admirals hit the road for a pair of games in Winnipeg this week against the Manitoba Moose beginning Thursday, February 23rd at 7 pm. The Ads next home game is a UWM/Baird School Day Game with a special 10:30 am start on Wednesday, March 1st.
