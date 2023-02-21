Griffins Sign Riley Sawchuk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday signed center Riley Sawchuk to a professional tryout for the remainder of the season and to a standard player's contract for the 2023-24 campaign.

Sawchuk comes to Grand Rapids from Mount Royal University, where he posted 49 points (20-29-49) in 27 regular-season games this season, pacing the league in points and assists. Last year, the Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, native totaled 15 goals and 23 assists in 20 outings for Mount Royal University and was named to the U SPORTS All-Canadian Second Team and All-Rookie Team. Sawchuk also earned the University of Alberta Hockey Alumni Trophy, as the Canada West Rookie of the Year. Through two seasons and 47 contests at Mount Royal University from 2020-23, the 23-year-old amassed 87 points (35-42-87) in 47 appearances.

Sawchuk spent his junior career in the Western Hockey League with the Tri-City Americans (2015-19) and the Edmonton Oil Kings (2019-20), where he was a teammate of Red Wings prospect Sebastian Cossa during his final season. Sawchuk posted career-high numbers in points (76), goals (25), assists (51) and plus-minus rating (+27) during the 2019-20 campaign with Edmonton, earning a spot on the WHL East Second All-Star Team. In 259 WHL contests, Sawchuk notched 160 points (62-98-160) and 101 penalty minutes.

