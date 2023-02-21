Gerard and Gaucher Loaned to Reading

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned forward Charlie Gerard and Jacob Gaucher to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Gerard, 27, appeared in two games with the Phantoms last week and has played in six games with Lehigh Valley this year. The Minnesota State product from Rocky River, Ohio is tops on the Reading Royals with 23 goals and also has 22 assists for 45 points. He suited up in 55 games with the Phantoms last season scoring 6-6-12 while also playing in eight games with Reading where he scored 2-2-24.

Gaucher, 21, was recalled last weekend to Lehigh Valley but appeared in no games with the Phantoms. has scored 14-18-32 with Reading in 47 games. The 6-4 forward from Longueuil, Quebec signed an AHL contract with the Phantoms for the 2022-23 season. He centered the third line for the Philadelphia Flyers in both games of the Rookie Series at PPL Center against the New York Rangers on September 16 and 17, 2022. Last year with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar of the QMJHL he scored a career-high 35 goals with 33 assists for 68 points.

The Phantoms open a stretch of four consecutive away games with a Wednesday night clash at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

