Military Appreciation Night Presented by MetLife this Saturday

February 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Feb. 15 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Hershey 2 (OT)

Valtteri Puustinen played the hero for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, scoring the game-winner in overtime. Drake Caggiula and Filip Hållander scored the Penguins' goals in regulation, while Taylor Gauthier recorded 34 saves on his 22nd birthday.

Saturday, Feb. 18 - PENGUINS 3 at Lehigh Valley 4 (SO)

Puustinen and Alex Nylander both reached the 20-goal mark on Saturday, but the third-period rally by the Phantoms forced another OT. Lehigh Valley's Bobby Brink scored the lone shootout goal, ending the marathon contest that lasted two hours and 50 minutes.

Sunday, Feb. 19 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Bridgeport 2

All three goals in this game occurred in the first half of the first period. Nylander notched another power-play goal for the Penguins, but the Isles survived a third-period surge to sneak away with the narrow victory.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Feb. 15 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

The Penguins and Phantoms will go at it again on the Pens' home ice. Lehigh Valley has won three in a row against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and is 2-0-0-1 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Friday, Feb. 24 - PENGUINS at Syracuse

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Syracuse go head-to-head for the second time this season, but the first time on the Crunch's home ice. The Crunch recently snapped a five-game losing streak, including an eight-goal outburst on Saturday.

Saturday, Feb. 25 - PENGUINS vs. Belleville

A fiery crowd will fill Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday as the Pens host Military Appreciation Night. Belleville ranks last in the North Division, but has kept its playoff hopes alive by winning three of its last four.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is one of two teams in the AHL and the lone team in the Eastern Conference with two 20+ goal scorers (A. Nylander, V. Puustinen).

- Valtteri Puustinen has 11 power-play goals, tied for second in the AHL.

- Through seven games in February, the Penguins' power play is 9-for-32 (28.1%).

- Alex Nylander has 16 points (7G-9A) in his last 15 games.

- Since returning from injury on Jan. 27, Taylor Gauthier has a 2.29 goals against average and .928 save percentage.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 50 30 10 8 2 70 .700

2. Hershey 50 31 12 5 2 69 .690

3. Charlotte 50 29 17 2 2 62 .620

4. Springfield 49 25 18 2 4 56 .571

5. Lehigh Valley 50 25 20 3 2 55 .550

8. Bridgeport 49 22 19 7 1 52 .531

7. Hartford 50 21 20 3 6 51 .510

8. PENGUINS 49 20 21 2 5 46 .500

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Alex Nylander 45 19 20 39

Valtteri Puustinen 46 18 18 36

Drake Caggiula 41 9 23 32

Filip Hållander 30 8 19 27

Drew O'Connor^ 20 8 14 22

Tyler Sikura 48 6 16 22

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 21 9-7-4 2.31 .920 1

Taylor Gauthier* 13 6-2-2 2.46 .918 0

Filip Lindberg* 19 6-11-1 3.13 .896 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Feb. 22 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Feb. 24 Syracuse Upstate Med. Univ. Arena 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 25 Belleville Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Mon, Feb. 20 (G) Dustin Tokarski Reassigned from PIT

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.