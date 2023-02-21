Military Appreciation Night Presented by MetLife this Saturday
February 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Weekly Rewind
Wednesday, Feb. 15 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Hershey 2 (OT)
Valtteri Puustinen played the hero for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, scoring the game-winner in overtime. Drake Caggiula and Filip Hållander scored the Penguins' goals in regulation, while Taylor Gauthier recorded 34 saves on his 22nd birthday.
Saturday, Feb. 18 - PENGUINS 3 at Lehigh Valley 4 (SO)
Puustinen and Alex Nylander both reached the 20-goal mark on Saturday, but the third-period rally by the Phantoms forced another OT. Lehigh Valley's Bobby Brink scored the lone shootout goal, ending the marathon contest that lasted two hours and 50 minutes.
Sunday, Feb. 19 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Bridgeport 2
All three goals in this game occurred in the first half of the first period. Nylander notched another power-play goal for the Penguins, but the Isles survived a third-period surge to sneak away with the narrow victory.
The Week Ahead
Wednesday, Feb. 22 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley
The Penguins and Phantoms will go at it again on the Pens' home ice. Lehigh Valley has won three in a row against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and is 2-0-0-1 at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Friday, Feb. 24 - PENGUINS at Syracuse
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Syracuse go head-to-head for the second time this season, but the first time on the Crunch's home ice. The Crunch recently snapped a five-game losing streak, including an eight-goal outburst on Saturday.
Saturday, Feb. 25 - PENGUINS vs. Belleville
A fiery crowd will fill Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday as the Pens host Military Appreciation Night. Belleville ranks last in the North Division, but has kept its playoff hopes alive by winning three of its last four.
Ice Chips
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is one of two teams in the AHL and the lone team in the Eastern Conference with two 20+ goal scorers (A. Nylander, V. Puustinen).
- Valtteri Puustinen has 11 power-play goals, tied for second in the AHL.
- Through seven games in February, the Penguins' power play is 9-for-32 (28.1%).
- Alex Nylander has 16 points (7G-9A) in his last 15 games.
- Since returning from injury on Jan. 27, Taylor Gauthier has a 2.29 goals against average and .928 save percentage.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Providence 50 30 10 8 2 70 .700
2. Hershey 50 31 12 5 2 69 .690
3. Charlotte 50 29 17 2 2 62 .620
4. Springfield 49 25 18 2 4 56 .571
5. Lehigh Valley 50 25 20 3 2 55 .550
8. Bridgeport 49 22 19 7 1 52 .531
7. Hartford 50 21 20 3 6 51 .510
8. PENGUINS 49 20 21 2 5 46 .500
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Alex Nylander 45 19 20 39
Valtteri Puustinen 46 18 18 36
Drake Caggiula 41 9 23 32
Filip Hållander 30 8 19 27
Drew O'Connor^ 20 8 14 22
Tyler Sikura 48 6 16 22
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Dustin Tokarski 21 9-7-4 2.31 .920 1
Taylor Gauthier* 13 6-2-2 2.46 .918 0
Filip Lindberg* 19 6-11-1 3.13 .896 0
* = rookie
^ = currently with Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Wed, Feb. 22 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Fri, Feb. 24 Syracuse Upstate Med. Univ. Arena 7:00 p.m.
Sat, Feb. 25 Belleville Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Mon, Feb. 20 (G) Dustin Tokarski Reassigned from PIT
