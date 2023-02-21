Nolan Maier Recalled; Alex Kile to Maine

Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Nolan Maier

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that goaltender Nolan Maier has been recalled from the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Additionally, forward Alex Kile has been loaned to the Maine Mariners of the ECHL and goaltender Pat Nagle has been loaned to Reading.

Maier, 22, is 2-0-1, 2.58, .882 in three games with the Phantoms this season. He won in his AHL debut on November 26 with 14 saves in a 5-1 victory against Rochester. With the Reading Royals this season, Maier has played in 24 games going 12-8-3, 2.89, .892. The 6'0â³ tall native of Yorkton, SK set an all-time WHL record with 122 career wins with the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL. His most recent game with the Phantoms was December 28, 2022 against Bridgeport in a topsy-turvey 6-5 shootout win.

Kile, 28, had a big game Saturday with a pair of tying goals in the third period against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. His first goals of the campaign for Lehigh Valley evened the game at 2-2 and 3-3 earning him #1 Star of the Game honors as the Phantoms rallied from behind for a 4-3 win in a shootout. Saturday marked his first game with the Phantoms since December 3. He has scored 2-2-4 in 17 games with Lehigh Valley this year.

The former University of Michigan captain played in 27 games with the Phantoms last season scoring 4-3-7. The all-time leading scorer in Maine Mariners history has accumulated 11-15-26 in just 23 games played with Maine in 2022-23. Kile is a pro hockey veteran of 308 total games including 228 in the ECHL where he has scored 89 goals. He has also played in 80 career games in the AHL scoring 14-6-20 in stints with Rochester, Utica, Hartford, Laval and Lehigh Valley.

Nagle, 35, is 1-7-1, 3.81, .877 with the Phantoms this season and is 9-4-0, 2.36, .913 with Reading. Last year with the Phantoms, he went 10-6-6, 2.74, .904 while also playing in 17 games with Reading where he was 11-3-3, 2.41, .925. Nagle received a tremendous honor when he was selected to the USA Olympics Team that competed in Beijing, China in February. The accomplished goaltender is third all-time in ECHL history with 211 career wins and he has also played in 65 AHL games, primarily with Lehigh Valley and Grand Rapids, going 26-25-9, 2.74, .905.

The Phantoms open a four-game road trip on Wednesday at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

