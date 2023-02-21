H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to Host Dallas Stars Preseason Game and 2023-24 Training Camp

February 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Dallas Stars announced today the club will play a preseason game and hold its 2023-24 training camp at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, home to the American Hockey League's Texas Stars.

Training camp returns to Cedar Park for the second consecutive season, which is scheduled from Sept. 21-24, 2023. Dallas will then face-off against the Arizona Coyotes in exhibition play Sunday, Sept. 24 at 5:00 p.m. CT at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

"We're excited to welcome the Dallas Stars back for training camp again this year," said Michael Delay, Texas Stars Chief Operating Officer and H-E-B Center General Manager. "The first-ever NHL preseason game in Cedar Park will be a great way to head into the Texas Stars' 15th anniversary season."

More information about training camp, including preseason game pre-sale and on-sale ticket information will be announced at a later date.

TEXAS STARS CORPORATE SPONSORSHIPS AND SUITE LICENSES

For a customized advertising package for your company contact the Texas Stars and H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, by email at tsanford@texasstars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.