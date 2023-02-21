Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Chicago Wolves

American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild







Iowa Wild (22-19-5-4; 53 pts.) vs. Chicago Wolves (19-23-3-2; 43 pts.)

The Iowa Wild take on the Chicago Wolves at Wells Fargo Arena Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the eighth meeting between the two clubs this season.

NO OT

The Iowa Wild and Chicago Wolves have played seven games this season, none of which have gone to overtime. Iowa has required overtime against six of nine opponents this season. Chicago has taken four contests in regulation, while Iowa has emerged victorious in three. Prior to a 6-5 Wolves win at Wells Fargo Arena on Feb. 11, each game had been decided by three or more goals.

TEAM EFFORT

- Nic Petan, Sammy Walker, and Steven Fogarty each scored for Iowa on Sunday

- The three forwards previously all scored in a game in a 4-0 win at Grand Rapids on Jan. 13

- Petan and Walker had combined on the scoresheet in four other games (3-0-1-0)

- Fogarty and Walker scored in the same game in two other games (2-0-0-0)

SOLVING PYOTR

- Pyotr Kochetkov saved 28 shots in a 5-0 win over Iowa on Feb. 11

- The win was Kochetkov's first AHL shutout

- Kochetkov also won both starts against Iowa last season, allowing five goals in 117:54

- The Chicago netminder has a 1.69 GAA and a 0.943 SAV% in three games against the Wild

