Iowa Blanks Texas in 4-0 Win

April 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (7-9-3-0, 17 pts.) shut out the Texas Stars (10-8-2-0, 22 pts.) for their second straight victory by a final score of 4-0 at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Goaltender Hunter Jones authored his first professional shutout and made a career-high 37 saves in the win.

Both teams went scoreless in the first period. Texas had three power play chances and Iowa had one but neither team capitalized, as Texas outshot Iowa 18-3 in the opening period.

The Wild struck first for the fourth game in a row to get a 1-0 lead at 1:22 of the second period. Wild forward Gabriel Dumont forced a Stars' turnover in front of the Texas net, his line mate Mason Shaw found the loose puck and sent it five-hole past Stars' goaltender Colton Point (16 saves).

Iowa extended their lead to 2-0 at 4:13 of the second period. Defensemen Calen Addison wristed a shot from the blue line past Point, with forwards Damien Giroux and Connor Dewar collecting the assists on the tally.

After the second stanza, the Wild led 2-0 and outshot the Stars 10-7 during the period for a 25-13 total edge in shots favoring Texas.

Iowa buried again early in the third frame with a goal from Dewar in the slot tucked just inside the left post. Defenseman Louie Belpedio and forward Mitchell Chaffee notched the assists on the goal to make it 3-0 at 5:26 of the third period.

Just 35 seconds later, Wild forward Jarrett Burton put a shot over Point's left shoulder from the right circle to bring the score to 4-0. Rookie forward Bryce Misley grabbed the lone assist for his first professional point.

The third period featured ten different fighting majors between the two clubs for a combined 88 total penalty minutes in the game. The final score stood at 4-0 for Iowa's third win in their last four games played.

Texas led in third period shots 12-10 and 37-23 in total shots. Iowa was perfect again on the penalty kill as the Stars went 0-8 on the man-advantage, bringing Texas' power play goal drought to 0-17 in their last three games against Iowa. The Wild power play went 0-4 on the night.

Iowa and Texas clash for the fourth consecutive time Saturday, Apr. 3 at 7 p.m. at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.