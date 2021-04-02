Sherwood Recalled by Colorado Avalanche

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Kiefer Sherwood has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Sherwood has already appeared in six games with the Avalanche this season, notching a pair of assists. Despite having only skated in six AHL games with the Eagles, the 6-foot, 190-pound forward is currently tied for second on the roster with five goals, while his nine points are tied for third on the team.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles return home to take on the Texas Stars at on Tuesday, April 6th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

