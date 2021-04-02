Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Mitchell Stephens to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Mitchell Stephens to the Syracuse Crunch for conditioning, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, forward Taylor Raddysh has been reassigned to Syracuse.

Stephens, 24, has skated in four games with the Lightning this season, posting one assist. In 42 career NHL games the 5-foot-11, 190-pound forward has posted three goals and seven assists. The Peterborough, Ontario native has also skated in 131 career AHL games, all with Syracuse over five seasons, posting 36 goals and 76 points.

Raddysh, 23, has appeared in nine games with Syracuse this season, recording two goals and five points. The Caledon, Ontario native has played in 141 career AHL games, all with the Crunch over the past three seasons, notching 39 goals and 86 points.

