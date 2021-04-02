Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Mitchell Stephens to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning
April 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Mitchell Stephens to the Syracuse Crunch for conditioning, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, forward Taylor Raddysh has been reassigned to Syracuse.
Stephens, 24, has skated in four games with the Lightning this season, posting one assist. In 42 career NHL games the 5-foot-11, 190-pound forward has posted three goals and seven assists. The Peterborough, Ontario native has also skated in 131 career AHL games, all with Syracuse over five seasons, posting 36 goals and 76 points.
Raddysh, 23, has appeared in nine games with Syracuse this season, recording two goals and five points. The Caledon, Ontario native has played in 141 career AHL games, all with the Crunch over the past three seasons, notching 39 goals and 86 points.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2021
- Stockton, Laval Open Three-Game Set Friday - Stockton Heat
- IceHogs Celebrate Autism Awareness Month All April Supporting the Autism Program of Easterseals - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #20 Henderson at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Mitchell Stephens to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning - Syracuse Crunch
- Sound Tigers Begin Second Half Today against Hartford - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Mitchell Stephens to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Ben Thomas to Taxi Squad
- Florida Panthers Recall Defenseman Brady Keeper to Taxi Squad
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign College Free Agent Forward Odeen Tufto
- Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets Games Rescheduled