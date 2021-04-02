Stars Blanked by Wild in 4-0 Loss

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and Iowa Wild racked up 88 combined penalty minutes in a 4-0 Iowa win as Texas was shut out for the first time this season. It is the first time the Stars have dropped back-to-back games against Iowa this year as both teams have taken four wins in eight head-to-head meetings.

For the second game in three nights, Texas came out flying in the first period. The team out shot the Wild 18-3 in the opening period but again could not best Hunter Jones. The rookie netminder finished the night with 37 saves for his first professional shutout and second win against Texas. He has made 72 saves on 73 shots in his last two starts.

Iowa opened the scoring in the second period on a turnover in front of the net. Less than two minutes into the period Gabriel Dumont stripped the puck away from the Stars and handed it to Mason Shaw. His shot trickled through the legs of Colton Point in goal to give Iowa a 1-0 lead.

Three minutes later, they added to the advantage. Defenseman Calen Addison scored his fifth goal of the year and fourth against Texas as he launched it from the blue line. With traffic in front of Point, the puck flew past his blocker and into the net for an extended advantage.

Penalty time began to rack up as the intensity also rose. The game featured four roughing calls and 10 fighting majors being doled out, in addition to a 10-minute misconduct. Much of the penalty time benefitted the Stars as the team was credited with eight power play chances in the game. The team failed to score on any and are now 0-for-20 in the last four games on the power play. Iowa finished the night 0-for-4 on the power play as well.

The start of the third period kicked off with a goal from Connor Dewar. The winger capped off an intense shift of pressure for the Wild with his eighth goal of the year a little more than five minutes into the final period. Jarrett Burton capitalized on another chance less than a minute later.

That was the end of the night for Colton Point who made 16 saves in the loss as Tomas Sholl entered the game for the final 12 minutes and stopped all three shots he faced. It is just the fourth time all season that the Stars have been held to one goal or less, with three of those games happening in the last six games.

Texas and Iowa meet for the final time this week and the ninth time this year on Saturday Apr. 3 at 7 p.m. for their third game in four nights.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

1. Hunter Jones (IA) 2. Mason Shaw (IA) 3. Calen Addison (IA)

