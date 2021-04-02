Condors April Game Worn, Signed Jersey Raffle Is Live

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Houchin Community Blood Bank is giving fans the opportunity to bring the game-night experience home with them this season. Everyone has the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for game-issued, signed Condors jerseys featuring current Edmonton Oilers, fan favorites, and members of the 2021 team. Raffle tickets are $10 with no limit on how many can be purchased, with all April games available for purchase now. Winners will be notified within 48 hours of the end of game that they won. Shipping costs may apply with a jersey raffled every Condors home game. Drawings occur during the second intermission of the select game

HOUCHIN COMMUNITY BLOOD BANK JERSEY RAFFLE APRIL SCHEDULE :

Friday, April 9 - #2 Kevin Gravel (white)

Saturday, April 10 - #8 Ryan Stanton (navy)

Saturday, April 17 - #34 Stuart Skinner (white) - LIVE on 23ABC

Saturday, April 24 - #24 Jake Kulevich (navy)

Wednesday, April 28 - #27 Ostap Safin (orange)

GAMES RESCHEDULED

The Condors postponed games in Colorado this weekend have been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 14 in Loveland, Colo. at 6:05 p.m. PT.

