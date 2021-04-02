Amerks Drop Series Opener to Crunch

April 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) ... The Syracuse Crunch (8-5-1-0) scored three times in the first period and added three more in third to come away with a 6-2 win over the Rochester Americans (6-5-1-1) Friday at The Blue Cross Arena in the first of three straight meetings between the intrastate rivals.

Arttu Ruotsalainen (1+1) and Andrew Oglevie (0+2) each factored in on both Amerks goals in the third period while Brett Murray rounded out the scoring for Rochester with his fourth goal of the season on the power-play. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen earned the start in goal for the seventh time in eight games, stopping 21 shots before being relieved by newcomer Billy Christopoulos late in the third. Christopoulos made two saves on three shots he faced in his American Hockey League debut while becoming the fourth different netminder to see time with the Amerks this season.

Six different goal-scorers found the back of the net for the Crunch, including Grigori Denisenko (1+1), John Ludvig (1+1) and Boris Katchouk (1+1), all of whom finished with goal and an assist each as Syracuse extended its win streak to five straight games. Samuel Montembeault again got the nod for Syracuse, turning aside 25 of the 27 shots he faced to improve to 4-3-1 on the season.

Facing a 3-0 deficit after the first period, Rochester cut into Syracuse's lead just 1:03 into the third with Murray converting on a second-chance opportunity on the man-advantage to put the Amerks on the board.

Syracuse regained its three-goal advantage when Sean Day found a wide-open Katchouk, who then found a wide-open net at 6:07 before Ruotsalainen converted on his own rebound exactly six minutes later from to bring the Amerks back within a pair.

The Crunch, however, prevented the Amerks from closing the gap any further as former Amerk Devante Stephens fired a shot through traffic that would ultimately chase Luukkonen at the 13:49 mark. Alex Barre-Boulet added his fifth of the season on the power-play just over two minutes later to the secure the 6-2 win for Syracuse.

The Amerks found themselves in penalty trouble early on in the first period and Syracuse capitalized with 36 seconds remaining in its second power-play opportunity to take a 1-0 lead. Mitchell Stephens, playing in his first game with Syracuse this season after being reassigned from Tampa Bay earlier in the day, faked a shot from the top of the right circle and sent a pass across the slot to the newly acquired Antoine Morand, who beat Luukkonen to the far side for his second goal of the season and first as a member of the Crunch.

Denisenko put the Crunch up by a pair at the 14:00 mark with his fourth of the season and second in as many games against Rochester. After an initial offering from Alex Green at the right point was kicked away by Luukkonen, Denisenko gathered the rebound in the slot and roofed it over the outstretched arm of the Amerks netminder before he could get across his crease.

Syracuse added its third of the opening frame just under five minutes later when Ludvig took advantage of a clear lane to the net and snapped a shot that found its way past Luukkonen with assists from Luke Witkowski and Taylor Raddysh.

After a quick turnaround, the same two teams square off for the second straight night on Saturday, April 3 as the series shifts to Syracuse for a rematch at Upstate Medical University Arena. Game time is slated for a 7:00 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leaders 95.7 FM/950 AM ESPN Rochester as well as AHLTV.

Post-Game Interviews

Amerks forward Dalton Smith - https://youtu.be/z7-APluge5s

Amerks forward Andrew Oglevie - https://youtu.be/VZwwM-hJM5k

Amerks defenseman Brandon Davidson - https://youtu.be/kTeDAQPmJeQ

Amerks head coach Seth Appert - https://youtu.be/FAxiTrutf54

Goal Scorers

ROC: B. Murray (4), A. Ruotsalainen (4)

SYR: A. Morand (2), G. Denisenko (4), J. Ludvig (2), B. Katchouk (5)

Goaltenders

ROC: U. Luukkonen - 21/26 (L) | B. Christopoulos - 2/3 (ND)

SYR: S. Montembeault - 25/27 (W)

Shots

ROC: 27

SYR: 29

Special Teams

ROC: PP (1/4) | PK (3/5)

SYR: PP (2/5) | PK (3/4)

Three Stars

1. J. Ludvig (SYR)

2. A. Green (SYR)

3. G. Denisenko (SYR)

