Heat Grounded by Rocket in Series Opener

MONTREAL, QC - Cayden Primeau made 17 saves for the Laval Rocket (16-4-1-1) as the Stockton Heat (9-10-1-0) were shut out for the first time this season in a 3-0 setback Friday in Montreal.

Laval scored 2:36 into the action to take the early lead, Brandon Baddock lighting the lamp with the only score in the first two periods. Yannick Veilleux added to the Rocket's advantage less than two minutes into the third, then Ryan Poehling punctuated the scoring with an empty-netter for the three-goal margin.

The Rocket were able to stifle the Heat offensively, limiting Stockton to six, five, and six shots per period, respectively, and hold the Heat scoreless on three trips to the man-advantage.

Artyom Zagidulin made 19 saves on 21 shots faced in the contest.

NOTABLE

- Alex Gallant returned to the lineup, skating in his first game since March 6 against Toronto. He recorded two fights and 22 penalty minutes in his return.

- Koletrane Wilson played in his second game with the Heat.

- Greg Moro skated in his fifth in the last seven.

- The game was the first time the Heat were shut out since February 29, 2020.

- Connor Mackey's four-game point streak came to an end in the game.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-3

STK PK - 0-0

THREE STARS

First - Yannick Veilleux (1 goal)

Second - Josh Brook (2 assists)

Third - Cayden Primeau (17 saves)

GOALIES

W - Cayden Primeau (17 saves on 17 shots faced)

L - Artyom Zagidulin (19 saves on 21 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat and Rocket meet again on Sunday, a 5 p.m. MT, 4 p.m. PT puck drop at the Bell Centre.

