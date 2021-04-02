Toronto Marlies Sign Defenceman Brennan Kapcheck

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Brennan Kapcheck to a two-year AHL contract. He will join the Marlies on a professional try-out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Kapcheck, 24, appeared in 19 games with American International College (AIC) this past season, registering 18 assists while serving as captain. The Mt. Prospect, IL native led his team to the 2021 Atlantic Hockey Championship and was named AHA (East) Player of the Year and Best Defenceman, the first player at AIC to be recognized for both honours. Through four seasons at AIC, Kapcheck recorded 94 points (14 goals, 80 assists) in 128 games, setting a Division I-era school record for career assists.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The current Toronto Maple Leafs roster features nine players who were developed with the Marlies (Adam Brooks, Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Timothy Liljegren, William Nylander, Timothy Liljegren and Morgan Rielly).

