Eagles Announce Rescheduled Game Dates

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team will play the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday, April 13th and Wednesday, April 14th, with both games scheduled for a 7:05pm MT start at the Budweiser Events Center. The two contests will replace the postponed games against the Condors which were originally scheduled to be played on Friday, April 2nd and Saturday, April 3rd. Those contests were postponed due to roster constraints affecting Bakersfield.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles take on the Texas Stars on Tuesday, April 6th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

