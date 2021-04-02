IceHogs Celebrate Autism Awareness Month All April Supporting the Autism Program of Easterseals

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Throughout the month of April, the Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, will honor and celebrate Autism Awareness Month presented by Lawncare By Walter, Inc.

The month-long initiative supports The Autism Program of Easterseals and is also sponsored by Hyundai on Perryville and Bucciferro Family McDonald's.

To pay tribute to Autism Awareness, the IceHogs will showcase special puzzle-piece logos on the ice at BMO Harris Bank Center for the remainder of the 2021 season and host special raffles and auctions through the team's DASH platform. The IceHogs will also feature special segments and Autism Awareness facts all month on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank and through the team's social media platforms.

The team's featured raffle and auction starts on Wednesday, Apr. 7 and runs through Saturday, Apr. 17. The raffle is limited to only 100 tickets for $100 each and features a grand prize of four tickets to a Chicago Cubs game, passes to the Cubs' all-inclusive Catalina Club, and an IceHogs Autism Awareness LEGO Night jersey! All fans who enter the raffle will receive an IceHogs prize pack featuring an IceHogs Autographed Mystery Puck signed by a member of the 2020-21 team as well as other items.

The fan-favorite IceHogs Autographed Mystery Pucks return for $25 and feature autographs from Chicago Blackhawks stars Patrick Kane, Brent Seabrook, Alex DeBrincat, Kevin Lankinen, and more! Pucks are from the 2018-19 season. Additional prizes and items will be unveiled next week!

