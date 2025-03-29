Indy Eleven vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Reigning USL Championship title-holder Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earned its first win of the 2025 campaign as Marco Micaletto scored twice before Justin Dhillon added a third in a 3-2 victory against Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium.

