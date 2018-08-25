Indy Drops Second Straight to Louisville, 4-2

LOUISVILLE, KY - Blake Trahan scored the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice during a two-run eighth that carried the Bats past the Indians 4-2 on Saturday night. The loss was Indy's fourth in five games, but the Clippers were handed another defeat at Toledo to leave the Tribe in a first-place tie in the IL West with nine games remaining.

Louisville (57-71) evened the season series with Indianapolis (69-62) at seven wins apiece thanks to another late-inning rally. With one away, Hernan Iribarren bounced a chopper over the mound for a fielder's choice to score Trahan for the winning run. C.J. McElroy then added a two-out, run-scoring single off Buddy Boshers (L, 0-1) for an insurance run.

Kevin Quackenbush (S, 24) struck out the side in the ninth for the save.

The Bats used RBI doubles by Brian O'Grady and Josh VanMeter in the first and second frames to grab a 2-0 lead.

The Indians cut the lead in half in the third, however, on Eric Wood's second homer of the series and 10th overall.

Indy leveled the score at 2-2 on a Jose Osuna sacrifice fly in the sixth. Osuna had two of the Indians' six hits in the loss.

Alex McRae fired 4.0 shutout frames in relief of Magnifico, striking out four along the way. Michael Feliz worked a scoreless seventh before Boshers was charged with two runs in the eighth on two hits and two walks.

Tyler Mahle took a no-decision for Louisville after surrendering two runs in 7.0 innings of work. He walked one and struck out four. Tanner Rainey (W, 6-2) earned the win.

The Indians return to Victory Field on Sunday for their half of the split series with Louisville, with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. EDT. Right-hander Mitch Keller (2-2, 5.31) will start for the Tribe opposite Bats righty Lucas Sims (4-5, 2.99).

