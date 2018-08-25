Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Pawtucket (6:05 p.m.)

August 25, 2018 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





Buffalo Bisons (61-66, 3rd (-14.5), North) vs. Pawtucket Red Sox (61-68, 4th (-15.5), North)

Saturday, August 25th, 2018 (6:05 p.m.) - Coca-Cola Field

RHP Mike Hauschild (1-0, 3.38) vs. RHP Justin Haley (5-8 3.77)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, Bisons.com

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons take on the Pawtucket Red Sox in the second game of a four-game set. Following their last series at Coca-Cola Field in the 2018 season, Buffalo will face their Thruway Cup rivals in their final road trip of the season. They first head to Rochester August 28-30, with a doubleheader on the 28th. Continuing down the 90 the team will play its season-ending series in Syracuse Labor Day weekend August 31 through September 3.

Last Game: BUF 13, PAW 4

3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and company had their bats on display as the team totaled thirteen runs on fifteen hits. OF Jonathan Davis finished the night with four hits in four at-bats and also reached base via hit by pitch. Guerrero Jr., who had his 40th multi-hit game in 86 games combined this year, had two doubles and a single. INF Gunnar Heidt crossed the plate three times.

Pawtucket Red Sox (9-8)

The Bisons and Paw Sox are meeting for the final time this season. The last series played between the two teams came back on June 25-28 at Coca-Cola Field, when Buffalo took three of the four games. INF Tim Lopes is 12-39 (.308 AVG) in 12 games against the Red Sox this season.

Today's Starter: RHP Mike Hauschild

RHP Mike Hauschild will make his third start with the Bisons this season. In his last start on August 19 at Gwinnett where he logged a no decision for the Herd, going 5.2IP, giving up five hits and two runs, both earned, while walking one and striking out four.

Jonathan Davis

OF Jonathan Davis reached base in all five plate appearances on Friday. The speedy outfielder hit his fourth home run in a Bison uniform, all of which have come in the month of August. Davis has hits in 10 of his last 13 games (15-54, .278 AVG) and has reached base in 12 of those games (6 BBs). Twelve of his twenty-two runs batted in have also come in that span.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits in four trips to the plate on Friday night, along with a sacrifice fly. Guerrero Jr. collected his tenth three-hit game of the season (86 combined games) and extended his on-base streak to seven games (12-27, .444 AVG).

Alberto Mineo

C Alberto Mineo collected one hit in three at-bats and also drew ball four twice in the win. Mineo, who was promoted from Dunedin (Adv-A) on Thursday, has gone 2-6 (.333 AVG) in two games with the Herd. The Italian-born backstop came into Thursday's game as a defensive replacement.

Gunnar Heidt

INF Gunnar Heidt had two hits and crossed the plate three times on Friday. The infielder has had hits in five of his seven games since being brought back up from New Hampshire (.333 AVG) and has reached base in six of those (5 BBs).

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (59-69) took the opening game against the Philadelphia Phillies with a 4-2 victory, LHP Ryan Borucki's third win with the Jays. DH Kendrys Morales hit a home run, his fifth straight with a long ball. OF Billy McKinney also left the yard hitting a two-run shot, while INF Lourdes Gurriel had the other RBI in his first game back from the Disabled List. RHP Aaron Sanchez returns from the Disabled List today to face RHP Nick Pivetta (4:07 p.m.).

