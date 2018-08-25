Louisville Bats Notes: August 25

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Louisville Bats and Indianapolis Indians play the second game of a four-game split series, with tonight's ballgame at Louisville Slugger Field and the remaining two in the series at Victory Field. Last night, the Bats won the opener in thrilling fashion, overcoming a three-run deficit in the ninth to defeat the Indians by a 5-4 score. Tonight, right-hander Tyler Mahle takes the hill for Louisville as the Bats look to win their third straight game.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: Before the current matchup, the Bats and Indians last faced off in a four-game split series from July 2-5, with each club winning a pair of games. Eight of the final 11 matchups of the season for the Bats come against Indianapolis, with 4 at each ballpark. In 13 matchups so far this season, the top farm club of the Pittsburgh Pirates own a narrow 7-6 lead against the Bats, outscoring them 49-41.

WIN OF THE YEAR: The Bats won a thrilling 5-4 game on Friday night, trailing 4-1 heading into the ninth inning before pulling off a miraculous comeback in the home half of the final inning. It was the Bats' first win this season when trailing after 8 innings, now owning a 1-61 record this season when trailing after eight frames. LOU became the last IL club this season to win its first game when trailing after eight.

EIGHT WASN'T GREAT, BUT NINE WAS JUST FINE: Gabriel Guerrero's two-run, walk-off single provided the Bats their sixth walk-off win of the season, and first since Blake Trahan 's walk-off single on July 29 vs. Rochester. The 3-run comeback ties Louisville's biggest comeback by runs this year, occurring 3 times this season and most recently on August 8 vs. Pawtucket before yesterday. It was Louisville's first win when trailing after 8 innings since August 9, 2017, when LOU trailed Durham 4-3 heading into the ninth, tied the game up, and won 7-4 in extra innings.

DOWN THREE IS ALRIGHT WITH ME: Last night was the first time the Bats overcame a deficit of 3 or more runs in the ninth inning or later and won since May 6, 2017, when LOU trailed at Toledo by a 7-3 score heading into the ninth inning before scoring 4 runs in the ninth to tie it 7-7 and ultimately winning by an 8-7 score.

MATCH GAME: The Bats currently own a 56-71 record after rattling off back-to-back victories, matching their win total from the 2017 season. Last year, the Bats went 56-86, finishing the season 23.0 games back of Indianapolis in the International League West division.

JOSH CANMETER!: Last night, Josh VanMeter hit Tyler Eppler 's first pitch of the ballgame out of the park for a home run, the fourth leadoff homer by a Bats player this season and the first since C.J. McElroy 's on August 3 at Columbus. It was the first homer on the first pitch of the game hit by LOU since Jeff Keppinger did it on May 30, 2007 at Charlotte. VanMeter has crushed it recently, batting .550 (11-for-20) with 4 doubles, one triple, 2 home runs and 8 RBI in his last 5 games.

PUTTIN' ON THE HITZ: In 6 of the Bats' last 8 games and 7 of their last 10, the team that records more hits in the game ended up losing. Last night, Indianapolis out-hit Louisville by a 9-8 advantage, but Louisville came out on top, winning by a 5-4 score.

