Durham Bulls Game Notes - Saturday, August 25, 2018

August 25, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





Durham Bulls (72-57) at Norfolk Tides (67-53)

RHP Andrew Moore (6-6, 4.48) vs. RHP Matt Wotherspoon (2-8, 4.64)

After winning the opening game of a four-game series 6-0 on Friday night at Harbor Park, the Durham Bulls look to cut their Magic Number to 3 with a victory in the second game at the Norfolk Tide tonight. Andrew Moore is scheduled to start for the Bulls opposite Matt Wotherspoon for the Tides. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Bulls can clinch the South Division for the second consecutive year with a series sweep of the Tides and secure back-to-back playoff berths for the first time since 2013 & 2014. Durham's lead in the South Division grew to 5.5 games with the shutout victory on Friday night.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.