Durham Bulls Game Notes - Saturday, August 25, 2018
August 25, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
Durham Bulls (72-57) at Norfolk Tides (67-53)
RHP Andrew Moore (6-6, 4.48) vs. RHP Matt Wotherspoon (2-8, 4.64)
After winning the opening game of a four-game series 6-0 on Friday night at Harbor Park, the Durham Bulls look to cut their Magic Number to 3 with a victory in the second game at the Norfolk Tide tonight. Andrew Moore is scheduled to start for the Bulls opposite Matt Wotherspoon for the Tides. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
The Bulls can clinch the South Division for the second consecutive year with a series sweep of the Tides and secure back-to-back playoff berths for the first time since 2013 & 2014. Durham's lead in the South Division grew to 5.5 games with the shutout victory on Friday night.
