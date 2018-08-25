Plates Defend the Golden Fork with 3-1 Win Saturday

August 25, 2018 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





The Rochester Plates defended the Golden Fork with a 3-1 win over the Syracuse Salt Potatoes in the Duel of the Dishes Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

The Plates won the first meeting between the two delicacies, 2-1, in 10 innings on June 21.

Rochester (59-71) found themselves behind 1-0 after four innings but mounted their rally in the fifth inning. With two outs and the bases empty, the Plates went walk, single and hit by pitch to load the bases. Nick Gordon walked to bring home the tying run and Gregorio Petit followed with a two-run, go-ahead single to put the Plates in front, 3-1.

In a bullpen game, Ryan Eades made the start for the Plates and tossed three scoreless innings allowing three hits and no walks while striking out four.

Luke Bard took over in the fourth and allowed a solo home run to Jose Marmolejos on the first pitch of the inning. Bard (2-3) would scatter six hits over three innings but allowed just the one run to earn the victory.

DJ Baxendale chipped in 1.2 scoreless innings of work, before giving way to John Curtiss who got the final out of the eighth inning and locked up the win in the ninth to earn his ninth save of the season.

The Plates won despite being out-hit, 10-6.

With the victory, Rochester leads the season series, 10-8.

Game Three of the four-game series is Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm. Southpaw Lewis Thorpe will make the start for the Wings.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.