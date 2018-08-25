LHV Game Notes
August 25, 2018 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
The IronRail Series continues as the first-place IronPigs (77-53) play Game 2 of a four-game, home series against the Scranton/WB RailRiders (67-61) at Coca-Cola Park... With a 9-1 loss last night, the Pigs have now dropped 10 of their lasts 17 games and are just 11-12 in August. Still, with a win tonight, the Pigs will clinch their first-ever North Division title along with their third-consecutive trip to the IL postseason and fourth in their 11-year history. Lehigh Valley, which reached its season apex on Aug. 5 at 70-43 (.619) and 11.0 games up, owns a 48-28 record since June 3 -- going from 0.5 games back to 9.0 games ahead... The RailRiders -- the Yankees' top affiliate -- have now won back-to-back contests a three-game skid. Still, the Riders have gone just 12-14 since July 29.
RHP Jerad Eickhoff (0-0, 2.35) will make a MLB rehab start for LHV against RHP Erik Swanson (2-2, 4.50)
Tonight is salute to Philadelphia Night, presented by St. Luke's University Health Network... First-Pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
