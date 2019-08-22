Indians Set Franchise Record for Strikeouts in 5-4 Loss

August 22, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





TOLEDO, OHIO - Yefry Ramirez whiffed eight batters through six innings of two-run ball, but a three-run eighth for the Toledo Mud Hens gave the home team a 5-4 comeback victory over the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday night. Blake Cederlind and JB Shuck combined for four strikeouts in relief, with Shuck's punchout of Jacob Robson to end the eighth being the record-setting 1,154th strikeout by Indy's staff this season.

Indy led 4-2 until Toledo (60-69) scored three times off Cederlind (L, 0-1) in the bottom of the eighth. Making his Triple-A debut, the 23-year-old struck out two during a scoreless seventh and hit 101 miles per hour on the stadium radar gun, but he lost velocity in his second inning of work as the Mud Hens rallied. Chad Sedio made it a one-run ballgame with an RBI single and two batters later, Jeimer Candelario belted a two-run shot to center to put Toledo on top for good.

The Tribe (62-67) were eliminated from the IL West race with the loss and just minutes after the game ended, division champion Columbus secured a 6-2 victory over Louisville.

Indy overcame an early 2-0 deficit with a three-run third, sparked by a Jason Martin RBI double and capped with a run-scoring single through the right side by Ke'Bryan Hayes. The scored remained 3-2 until the eighth, when back-to-back doubles by Hayes and Will Craig pushed the lead to two. Craig upped his season RBI total to 69, the most by a Tribe player since Matt Hague had that amount in 2013.

Daz Cameron hit a leadoff home run for Toledo in the first, and Frank Schwindel grounded an RBI single up the middle in the second to extend the Mud Hens' lead. Indy scored the next four runs before Toledo rallied for its second last at-bat win in as many days.

Hayes and Craig combined for five of Indy's nine hits in the loss.

Ramirez mastered the Mud Hens most of the night. Following Cameron's leadoff blast, he struck out the side. A double play ball ended the second and began a string of 13 straight retired by the right-hander.

Eduardo Jimenez (W, 4-3) gave up one run on two doubles to take the win while Daniel Stumpf (S, 4) stranded runners at the corners in the ninth for the save.

The Indians return to Victory Field on Friday for the homestand opener against Louisville at 7:15 p.m. ET. James Marvel (4-0, 2.15) will start for Indy against Keury Mella (8-12, 4.80).

