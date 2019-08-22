Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host Norfolk Tides in Final Homestand of 2019

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers host the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) in the final homestand of the 2019 regular season from Monday, August 26 through Thursday, August 29. The four-game homestand includes Wet Nose Wednesday on August 28 (presented by Kicks 101.5 FM), Fan Appreciation Night on August 29, and much more.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Monday, August 26 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Aaron's

Croakies Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive Croakies and Aaron's sunglasses.

Women's Equality Day: Celebrate Women's Equality Day at Coolray Field! Join us for hors d'oeuvres, and networking with women from all over the community.

Tuesday, August 27 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Coolray Heating & Cooling

Coolray Family Value Tuesday: Each Tuesday, get $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

Wednesday, August 28 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Kicks 101.5 FM

Wet Nose Wednesday: Dogs receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank. Upgrade your ticket to the Doggie Bag for $13 (includes one General Admission human ticket, a hot dog, and a doggie bandana).

Thursday, August 29 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Night: The Stripers' final home game of 2019 is all about the fans. Join us for a night of contest, giveaways, and more.

Team Photo Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans will receive a photo of the 2019 Stripers team.

Braves Entertainment Team: Blooper, the Heavy Hitters, and the ATL Breakers will be in attendance.

