Stripers Rally Past Norfolk, 8-7

August 22, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release





NORFOLK, Va. - The Gwinnett Stripers (74-54) scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to erase a 6-5 deficit and held on to win 8-7 over the Norfolk Tides (53-75) on Thursday afternoon in the finale of the four-game series at Harbor Park. With their 10th last at-bat win of the season, the Stripers trimmed their magic number to clinch a spot in the Governors' Cup Playoffs to seven.

Scoring Recap: The Stripers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-run double to center by Pedro Florimon. A botched double play ball in the bottom of the first by the Stripers infield opened the door for Norfolk to score twice and tie the game at 2-2. In the top of the third, Cristian Pache tripled to right and scored on a wild pitch to put the Stripers ahead 3-2. In the bottom of the second, a three-run homer from Dwight Smith Jr. (2) off Huascar Ynoa and an RBI single from Jose Rondon gave the Tides a 6-3 lead. In the top of the seventh, a sacrifice fly by Drew Waters cut the deficit to 6-4. Jack Lopez followed with a ground out to short scoring Luis Marte from third to make it 6-5. With two on and two outs in the top of the ninth, Lopez hit an RBI single to left, tying the game at 6-6. Johan Camargo followed with a two-run double to left putting the Stripers ahead 8-6. Austin Hayes (9) led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo homer off Chad Sobotka making it 8-7, but Sobotka stuck out the next three batters to preserve the win.

Stripers Stats: Ynoa started and went 3.0 innings with eight hits, six runs (three earned) and two strikeouts. Patrick Weigel was solid with 3.0 scoreless innings, one hit and five strikeouts. Atlanta's Grant Dayton, pitching in his second rehab game, worked 1.0 scoreless inning, as did A.J. Minter (W, 2-1) in the bottom of the eighth. Sobotka (S, 2) gave up the solo homer in the bottom of the ninth and struck out three. Offensively, Waters, Camargo, Sean Kazmar Jr. and Pache were each 2-for-4. Camargo, Florimon and Lopez all had two RBIs.

Tides Stats: Dean Kremer started and went 5.0 innings with five hits, three earned runs, and five strikeouts. Tanner Scott (L, 3-4) gave up four hits and three earned runs in 1.2 innings. At the plate, Smith paced the Tides with a 2-for-5 day, a homer and three RBIs.

Postgame Notes: Ryan LaMarre went 1-for-3 with a walk to extend his on-base streak to 29 games dating back to July 6, the longest active streak in the International League. Since being optioned by Atlanta on August 16, Camargo has hit safely in all six games with the Stripers and is batting .462 with four extra-base hits and six RBIs. Florimon is batting a team-best .342 with 14 extra-base hits and 34 RBIs since the Triple-A All-Star Break.

Next Game (Friday, August 23): Gwinnett at Durham, 7:05 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. LHP Tucker Davidson (1-0, 1.54 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Jose De Leon (2-1, 3.97 ERA) for the Bulls. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."

