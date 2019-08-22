Bulls Swept by Knights

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls attempted a late rally, but fell short and suffered a 4-2 loss to the Charlotte Knights Thursday night at the DBAP. Dylan Covey (2-1) recorded the victory for the Knights, while Kenny Rosenberg (0-1) suffered the loss for the Bulls.

The third inning proved to be critical for the Knights, as they scored four runs off Rosenberg. Nick Madrigal got the scoring started with a two-run double to left field. Luis Robert drove in an extra run on an RBI sacrifice fly, and Zack Collins delivered the final blow with a solo home run to center field, making it 4-0.

The Bulls attempted a rally in the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases and driving in their first run of the game on a Michael Perez RBI single to make 4-1. Dalton Kelly tacked on another run with a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-2, but the rally fell short.

Knights pitching combined to hold the Bulls offense in check, allowing eight hits and two runs while striking out nine in the win. The Bulls also turned in a strong performance outside the third inning, with the bullpen holding the Knights scoreless and allowing just two hits and striking out four.

The Bulls will welcome the Gwinnett Stripers in for a three-game series, beginning on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at the DBAP. Right-hander Jose De Leon will get the start for the Bulls and face off against Stripers left-hander Tucker Davidson in a battle for playoff positioning.

