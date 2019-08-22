Autographs Revealed for 'Mystery Ball Night' on August 27

August 22, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





A fan-favorite event, the 12th annual 'Mystery Ball Event,' in partnership with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, returns on Tuesday, August 27 as the Bisons host the Rochester Red Wings at (7:05 p.m.).

Wondering which baseball you are going to get is always part of the great fun surrounding this event... So now, it's time to find out who you COULD get!

The Bisons have revealed the list of this year's autographs! Headlined by Vladdy, Bo and Cavan, there are once again plenty of great baseball names past, present and future to be collected. Then of course comes the fun names, like Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Sabres All-Stars Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner and names you'd never expect to see on a baseball like Jay Leno, Travis Pastrana and Christian Laettener.

Ah, the beauty of the Mystery Ball.

Fans wanting to purchase a Mystery Ball on Tuesday should enter through the Oak St. Gate, with the gate opening at 6:00 p.m. Fans will be allowed to purchase one baseball each for a $25 donation to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Also part of the Mystery Ball, there will also be great silent auction items to bid on, such as a Josh Allen signed football and a Jack Eichel signed stick. As part of Fan Appreciation WEEK at the ballpark, a Bonus Fireworks Show has been added to the game. CLICK

Mystery Ball Autographs

Along with autographs from many of the current Buffalo Bisons players and coaching staff, this year's autographs include...

Toronto Blue Jays Past & Present

Vladimir Gurrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, Justin Smoak, Jesse Barfield, Tony Fernandez, Carlos Delgado, Danny Jansen, Randal Grichuk, Pat Hentgen, LLoyd Moseby, Devon White, Duane Ward, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Teoscar Hernandez, Ryan Borucki, Ken Giles, Brandon Drury, Sam Gaviglio, Billy McKinney, Justin Shafer, Sean Reid-Foley, Reese McGuire, Ryan Tepera, Devon Travis, Tim Mayza, Luke Maile, Matt Shoemaker, Clayton Richard, Thomas Pannone

Baseball Stars Past & Present & Future

Aaron Judge, Gio Gonzalez, Tom Seaver, Luis Severino, Ryne Sandberg, Joe Torre, Tim Raines, David Price, Andy Pettitte, Darryl Strawberry, Jose Bautista, Russell Martin, Rajai Davis, Charlie Hayes, Fergie Jenkins, Danny Salazar, Cody Allen, Aaron Sanchez, Josh Donaldson, Troy Tulowitzki, Alcidis Escobar, Carlos Rondon, Ryan Goins, Angel Perdomo, Connor Greene, Luis Robert, Cole Tucker, Jaylin Davis, Nick Gordon, Joe Biagini, Byron Buxton, Terry Collins, Jay Bell, Einar Diaz, Dusty Wathan, Ruben Tejada, Jeurys Familia, Dorn Taylor, Jason Cooper, Matt Hague, Brian Graham

Buffalo Sabres & Hockey Stars

Jack Eichel, Jeff Skinner, Rasmus Dahlin, Kyle Okposo, Sam Reinhart, Casey Mittelstadt, Danny Gare, Rene Robert, Zach Bogosian, Rasmus Ristolainen, Marco Scandella, Carter Hutton, Conor Sheary, Johan Larsson, Evan Rodriguez, Casey Nelson, Linus Ullmark, Scott Wilson, Auston Matthews, Lindy Ruff, Jason Pominville

Buffalo Bills & Football Stars

Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Josh Allen, Micah Hyde, Sean McDermott, Darryl Talley, Mike Tomlin, Tim Tebow, Jimbo Fisher, Chip Kelly, Dabo Swinney, Dan Quinn

Celebrities & Other Sports Stars

Christian Laettener, Jim Nantz, Jay Wright, Sarah Hughes (US Olympian), Travis Pastrana, Greg Paulus, Jay Leno, John O'Hurley, Larry Thomas ('The Soup Nazi'), Steve Hytner, Dwier Brown, Vanilla Ice, Blink 182, Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World, Silversun Pickups, X Ambassadors, idkhow, Meg Myers

