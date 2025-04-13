Indians Drop Sunday Finale, Split Series with C's

April 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The Canadians struck for three in the second and two more in the fourth as they pulled away for a 7-1 win over the Indians in front of 1,862 fans at Avista Stadium for the Neurodiversity Awareness Day Game presented by Les Schwab Tires.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jared Thomas reached twice on a walk and a single to extend his league-best hitting streak to eight games.

Braylen Wimmer, Andy Perez, Skyler Messinger, Jean Perez, Cole Messina, and Caleb Hobson each picked up a hit in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (2-4), Redband (0-1), OFT (1-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Greys (0-0), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, April 22nd vs. Eugene - 11:05 a.m. (Gates Open - 10:00 a.m.)

Promotion - Education & Businessperson's Special Day Game presented KXLY 4 News Now & KXLY AM 920/100.7 FM: It's the Education Day Game and Businessperson's Special at Avista Stadium with a special early start time. Move your business meeting to the ballpark and come have a fun educational experience while cheering the Indians to victory. First pitch is at 11:05 a.m., gates open at 10 a.m. Education Day is proudly supported by the City of Spokane, Lydig Construction, MultiCare, Your Local Ford Dealer, Pepsi, and Taco Bell.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.