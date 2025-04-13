Indians Drop Sunday Finale, Split Series with C's
April 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
The Canadians struck for three in the second and two more in the fourth as they pulled away for a 7-1 win over the Indians in front of 1,862 fans at Avista Stadium for the Neurodiversity Awareness Day Game presented by Les Schwab Tires.
TOP PERFORMERS
Jared Thomas reached twice on a walk and a single to extend his league-best hitting streak to eight games.
Braylen Wimmer, Andy Perez, Skyler Messinger, Jean Perez, Cole Messina, and Caleb Hobson each picked up a hit in the loss.
JERSEY WATCH: Primary (2-4), Redband (0-1), OFT (1-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Greys (0-0), Oat Milkers (0-0)
NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, April 22nd vs. Eugene - 11:05 a.m. (Gates Open - 10:00 a.m.)
Promotion - Education & Businessperson's Special Day Game presented KXLY 4 News Now & KXLY AM 920/100.7 FM: It's the Education Day Game and Businessperson's Special at Avista Stadium with a special early start time. Move your business meeting to the ballpark and come have a fun educational experience while cheering the Indians to victory. First pitch is at 11:05 a.m., gates open at 10 a.m. Education Day is proudly supported by the City of Spokane, Lydig Construction, MultiCare, Your Local Ford Dealer, Pepsi, and Taco Bell.
