Seven the Perfect Number in Dust Devils, Emeralds Twinbill Split

April 13, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils' Adrian Placencia on game night

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils' Adrian Placencia on game night(Tri-City Dust Devils)

EUGENE - It turned out to be a simple proposition: if your team scored seven runs Saturday night at PK Park, they won.

The Tri-City Dust Devils (3-5) shut out the Eugene Emeralds 7-0 in the nightcap of their doubleheader, bouncing back from a 7-4 loss in game one to earn a split of the day's action and give themselves an opportunity to earn a split of the six-game series in Sunday's finale.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Starter Keythel Key (4 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 8 Ks) and reliever Leonard Garcia (W, 2-0) teamed up to cover almost the entirety of game two, with Jake Smith getting the final out to strand the bases loaded in the 7th and complete the shutout. Key struck out four in a row between the 1st and 2nd innings, controlling the Eugene lineup in his first outing of the year, and Garcia struck out four in his 2.2 innings of work.

-2B Adrian Placencia had a big night at the top of the order, going 2 for 3 with an RBI double that opened the scoring in the 2nd inning and scoring three runs in the contest. SS Arol Vera and RF Randy De Jesus added RBI singles in a four-run 4th inning that stretched Tri-City's lead to 6-0. 1B Ryan Nicholson's 7th inning RBI single added the extra point and extended his hitting streak to seven games. The lefty also went 2 for 3 with an RBI double in game one of the doubleheader.

-C Peter Burns hit his first professional home run in the top of the 2nd inning of the first game of the day, blasting a ball over the right field wall into the Emeralds bullpen. The longball came in the Reading, Massachusetts native's 43rd game in the pros.

-RHP Jorge Marcheco made a spot start in game one of the doubleheader, with relievers Sam Ryan and Max Gieg following him to cover the rest. LF Rio Foster and 2B Caleb Ketchup had RBI singles in the 3rd to give the Dust Devils a 4-2 lead. Foster has reached base in all seven games he has played at the High-A level.

SINGLEHEADER SUNDAY

Tri-City and Eugene finish up their six-game series with a late Sunday afternoon finale scheduled for a 4:05 p.m. first pitch. The Dust Devils have not yet announced their starting pitcher, while the Emeralds will send right-hander Shane Rademacher (0-0, 2.25 ERA) to the hill.

Free audio coverage of the game begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 3:45 p.m., found at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app.

Ã¯Â»Â¿The team returns home to host the Everett AquaSox for six games beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, April 15, at Gesa Stadium. For tickets for both the upcoming Everett series, and all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.